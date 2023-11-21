Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Night at Idaho Central Arena [Image 18 of 19]

    Military Appreciation Night at Idaho Central Arena

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    12.02.1341

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band performed Taps and the National Anthem while the Idaho Air National Guard’s Honor Guard presented the colors during the opening ceremony of The Idaho Steelhead’s game against the Newfoundland Growler’s hockey team for military appreciation night at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho, December 2, 2023. During the game, the Steelhead’s auctioned off autographed, military-themed jerseys as a part of an on-going effort to raise funding for St. Luke’s Hospitals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.02.1341
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 22:38
    Location: BOISE, US
    This work, Military Appreciation Night at Idaho Central Arena [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    hockey
    army national guard
    military appreciation
    idaho national guard
    steelheads

