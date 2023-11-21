The Idaho Army National Guard’s 25th Army Band performed Taps and the National Anthem while the Idaho Air National Guard’s Honor Guard presented the colors during the opening ceremony of The Idaho Steelhead’s game against the Newfoundland Growler’s hockey team for military appreciation night at Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho, December 2, 2023. During the game, the Steelhead’s auctioned off autographed, military-themed jerseys as a part of an on-going effort to raise funding for St. Luke’s Hospitals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

