231201-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (December 1, 2023) Commander Charles White conducts the Navy Band Concert Band in an evening concert at Alexandria City High School, in Alexandria, VA. The Concert Band performs regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 8147844 VIRIN: 231201-N-FD081-1055 Resolution: 2827x2120 Size: 319.32 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.