Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School [Image 6 of 8]

    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231201-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (December 1, 2023) Musician 1st Class Nicholas Taylor, from Racine, Wis., performs with the Navy Band Concert Band in an evening concert at Alexandria City High School, in Alexandria, VA. The Concert Band performs regularly for the public in the Washington, D.C. area, and throughout the United States on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 8147843
    VIRIN: 231201-N-FD081-1051
    Resolution: 4139x3104
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School
    Navy Band Concert Band at AC High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy Music
    Alexandria City High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT