Salvage Team Positions U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for Extraction from Kaneohe Bay

U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, discuss the placement of salvage roller bags to position a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from waters off Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Private industry diving and salvage experts as well as Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

