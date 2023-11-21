Salvage Team Positions U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for Extraction from Kaneohe Bay

Private industry diving and salvage experts working alongside U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, use inflatable salvage roller bags to position the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

