    Salvage Team Positions U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from Kaneohe Bay. [Image 2 of 6]

    Salvage Team Positions U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from Kaneohe Bay.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, inflate salvage roller bags to position a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from waters off Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2023. Private industry diving and salvage experts as well as Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 8147829
    VIRIN: 231202-M-XL497-1140
    Resolution: 5704x3803
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salvage Team Positions U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for extraction from Kaneohe Bay. [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Hunter Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salvage
    USMC
    U.S. Navy
    MCBH

