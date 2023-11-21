Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Christmas tree lighting event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 1, 2023) CAPT Scott Rae, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown (left), is pictured with COL Scott Reed, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (center) and CAPT Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex on-stage at the annual Christmas tree lighting event in Yorktown, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 20:08
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

