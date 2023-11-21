Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Deanna Pienaar

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Deanna Pienaar

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    “I am definitely going home a different person. The personal and cultural connection to this work is not anything I have ever done before; this experience has had a profound impact on me and will stay with me forever.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8147776
    VIRIN: 231202-A-VS667-3002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 256.12 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Deanna Pienaar, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight &ndash; Deanna Pienaar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    Maui
    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT