“I am definitely going home a different person. The personal and cultural connection to this work is not anything I have ever done before; this experience has had a profound impact on me and will stay with me forever.”
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8147776
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-VS667-3002
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|256.12 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Hometown:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Deanna Pienaar, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Deanna Pienaar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT