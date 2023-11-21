Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Defender Media Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Defender Media Day 2023

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Douglas Graham 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Lt Gen Michael Loh, Director Air National Guard, briefs members of the American and German military
    and media during Air Defender Media Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland April 5, 2023.

