Lt Gen Michael Loh, Director Air National Guard, briefs members of the American and German military
and media during Air Defender Media Day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland April 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8147763
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-PS992-1534
|Resolution:
|2048x1429
|Size:
|873.1 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defender Media Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Douglas Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT