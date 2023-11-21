A MQ-9 Reaper pilot from the 147 th Attack Wing, briefs Lt Gen Michael Loh, Director Air National Guard
and LT Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector of the German Air Force at Air Defender 2023 Media Day at Joint
Base Andrews, Maryland, April 5, 2023. Air Defender Media Day was held in preparation for Air
Defender 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8147757
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-PS992-5272
|Resolution:
|2048x1112
|Size:
|738.19 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defender Media Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Douglas Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT