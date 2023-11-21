Lt Gen Michael Loh, Director Air National Guard, and Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector of the German Air
Force, welcome members of the American and German media to Air Defender Media Day 2023, at Joint
Base Andrews, Maryland, April 5, 2023. Air Defender Media Day was held in preparation for Air
Defender 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8147752
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-PS992-5463
|Resolution:
|2048x1273
|Size:
|687.53 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defender Media Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Douglas Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
