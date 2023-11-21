Lt Gen Michael Loh, Director Air National Guard, and Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector of the German Air

Force, welcome members of the American and German media to Air Defender Media Day 2023, at Joint

Base Andrews, Maryland, April 5, 2023. Air Defender Media Day was held in preparation for Air

Defender 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 18:21 Photo ID: 8147752 VIRIN: 230405-F-PS992-5463 Resolution: 2048x1273 Size: 687.53 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Defender Media Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Douglas Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.