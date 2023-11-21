Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum at the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8147751
|VIRIN:
|231130-D-TT977-1198
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT