    SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 2 of 5]

    SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum at the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 8147746
    VIRIN: 231130-D-TT977-1153
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECDEF Delivers Keynote Address at Reagan National Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reagan National Defense Forum
    secdefaustin

