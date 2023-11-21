Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distant Fury Stallion 23 [Image 5 of 7]

    Distant Fury Stallion 23

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    Several 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during Exercise Distant Fury Stallion 23 on Dec. 2, 2023. This wing-wide joint exercise is designed to test the ability of the 920th RQW to work within the agile combat employment construct to deploy, sustain and execute a maritime combat search and rescue mission with degraded communications and assets spread across multiple locations, mimicking what forces would likely contend with in the Indo-Pacific area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8147643
    VIRIN: 231202-F-IK062-1010
    Resolution: 8256x2759
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distant Fury Stallion 23 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicole Koreen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23
    Distant Fury Stallion 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    AFRC
    920th Rescue Wing
    943d Rescue Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT