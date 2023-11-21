Airmen assigned to the 943d Rescue Group board a 920th Rescue Wing HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during Exercise Distant Fury Stallion 23 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 2, 2023. This wing-wide joint exercise is designed to test the ability of the 920th RQW to work within the agile combat employment construct to deploy, sustain and execute a maritime combat search and rescue mission with degraded communications and assets spread across multiple locations, mimicking what forces would likely contend with in the Indo-Pacific area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicole Koreen)

