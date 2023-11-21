Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th AW leadership serve meals to members [Image 2 of 2]

    315th AW leadership serve meals to members

    CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. John Robinson, 315th Airlift Wing commander, personally serves a festive holiday meal to wing members, Dec. 2, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The menu featured ham, turkey, corn, gravy, potatoes, biscuits, salad, and other diet-friendly options. Senior leaders in the wing took turns serving meals to military members at the Gaylor Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)

