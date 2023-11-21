Leadership serves holiday meals to the wing

Col. John Robinson, 315th Airlift Wing commander, personally serves a festive holiday meal to wing members, Dec. 2, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The menu featured ham, turkey, corn, gravy, potatoes, biscuits, salad, and other diet-friendly options. Senior leaders in the wing took turns serving meals to military members at the Gaylor Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)
