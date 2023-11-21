Red Bulls prepare for upcoming deployment

Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division along with their families attend a Family Preparation Academy, in preparation for a ten-month-long deployment to the Middle East in Minneapolis, December 2, 2023. The deploying Soldiers come from more than 200 communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and several other states. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

