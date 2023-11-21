Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls prepare for upcoming deployment [Image 13 of 22]

    Red Bulls prepare for upcoming deployment

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division along with their families attend a Family Preparation Academy, in preparation for a ten-month-long deployment to the Middle East in Minneapolis, December 2, 2023. The deploying Soldiers come from more than 200 communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and several other states. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bulls prepare for upcoming deployment [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

