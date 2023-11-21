Master Sgt. Eric McGuire, a squad leader assigned to the 139 Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard , retires from military service at Rosecrans Air National Guard base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Linda Clavijo Fajardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.1035
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8147577
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-F3888-1123
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|260.92 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSgt McGuire retires [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
