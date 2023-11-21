Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt. [Image 3 of 3]

    Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Matt Ellison, Chief boom operator of the 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, receives the tacking on rank of chief by his daughters, Nov. 5, 2023, during a promotion ceremony at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ellison has served in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 32 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 14:01
    Photo ID: 8147551
    VIRIN: 231105-Z-MW698-2002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt.
    Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt.
    Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Chief promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT