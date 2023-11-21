Senior Master Sgt. Matt Ellison, Chief boom operator of the 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, receives the tacking on rank of chief by his daughters, Nov. 5, 2023, during a promotion ceremony at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ellison has served in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 32 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 8147551 VIRIN: 231105-Z-MW698-2002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.67 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellison promotion to Chief MSgt. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.