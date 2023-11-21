Josh Hicks and family tour a KC-135R Stratotanker, Nov. 24, 2023, during a tour at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Hicks was recognized at Memorial Stadium for his heroism rescuing a man from a van that had tumbled into a lake near Wichita, Kansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8147494
|VIRIN:
|231124-Z-MW698-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hometown Heroes [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
