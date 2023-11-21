Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hometown Heroes [Image 2 of 7]

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Eric Kumm and family tour a KC-135R Stratotanker, Nov. 24, 2023, during a tour at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kumm was recognized at Memorial Stadium for his dedication as a agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in the South O’Brien school district. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 13:34
    Photo ID: 8147493
    VIRIN: 231124-Z-MW698-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Nebraska National Guard
    Hometown Heroes
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

