Yorktown, Va. (December 1, 2023) Members of the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown perform in-front of York Hall during the annual Christmas tree lighting event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.0297
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8147431
|VIRIN:
|971202-N-TG517-8297
|Resolution:
|1701x1283
|Size:
|425.11 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yorktown Fifes and Drums perform during annual Christmas tree lighting event [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
