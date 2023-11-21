Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yorktown Fifes and Drums perform during annual Christmas tree lighting event [Image 5 of 5]

    Yorktown Fifes and Drums perform during annual Christmas tree lighting event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.0297

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 1, 2023) Members of the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown perform in-front of York Hall during the annual Christmas tree lighting event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

