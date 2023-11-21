Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Yorktown Christmas tree lighting event [Image 4 of 5]

    Annual Yorktown Christmas tree lighting event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (December 1, 2023) Members of the trombone quartet Santa Bones perform in-front of York Hall during the annual Christmas tree lighting event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

