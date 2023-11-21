Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 6 of 6]

    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A Boy Scout from the Boy Scouts of America's Swan Creek District of the Erie Shores Council, crawls through an obstacle with an oxygen tank on his back while learning about the Fire Protection career field at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, Swanton, Ohio, October 14, 2023. The 180FW hosted more than 150 Boy Scouts and scout leaders from across North West Ohio, for a two-night event October 13-15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:45
    Photo ID: 8147306
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-EY297-2256
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 40.62 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boy Scouts Visit 180FW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW
    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW
    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW
    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW
    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW
    Boy Scouts Visit 180FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boy Scouts
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT