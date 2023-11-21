Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland [Image 3 of 7]

    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider deployed to Poland, train to master their individual weapons at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Nov. 30, 2023. Readiness requires a multifaceted training approach through well-rehearsed sets and reps: Soldiers must expertly coach, mentor, and train and be coached, mentored and trained, to develop cohesive, lethal teams. These U.S. Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 8147292
    VIRIN: 231129-A-DP764-2663
    Resolution: 1888x1416
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland
    Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT