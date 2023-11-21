Sustainment Soldier master weapons in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade’s Task Force Provider deployed to Poland, train to master their individual weapons at Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Nov. 30, 2023. Readiness requires a multifaceted training approach through well-rehearsed sets and reps: Soldiers must expertly coach, mentor, and train and be coached, mentored and trained, to develop cohesive, lethal teams. These U.S. Soldiers deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners.

