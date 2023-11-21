Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions

U.S. Army Sgt. Dachristopher L. Runoalds-Gray, a support operations noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, disassembles an M240B machine gun Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Month and Quarter Competitions at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 1, 2023. Runoalds-Gray won the NCO of the Quarter competition. The 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, an Army Reserve unit from Dothan, Alabama, hosted the competition and included physical fitness, fundamental tactical skills, military knowledge and interpersonal communications testing to determine the unit’s top Soldier and NCO of the month, and pitted against previous winners to determine the top contenders of the overall quarter. The brigade trains lethal Soldiers, crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience and then tests those teams in competition, ensuring Provider Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish their mission.

