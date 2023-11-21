Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions [Image 16 of 26]

    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.02.1687

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Hardcastle, a Soldier assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, assembles an M2 machine gun during Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Month and Quarter Competitions at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 1, 2023. The 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, an Army Reserve unit from Dothan, Alabama, hosted the competition and included physical fitness, fundamental tactical skills, military knowledge and interpersonal communications testing to determine the unit’s top Soldier and NCO of the month, and pitted against previous winners to determine the top contenders of the overall quarter. The brigade trains lethal Soldiers, crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience and then tests those teams in competition, ensuring Provider Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish their mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.1687
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 8147257
    VIRIN: 231201-A-DP764-2953
    Resolution: 3537x5305
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: ANCHOR POINT, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions
    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT