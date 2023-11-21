Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions [Image 8 of 26]

    Soldiers deployed in Poland host monthly competitions

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Moses Ceu, a Soldier assigned to the 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, assembles a tactical radio during Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Month and Quarter Competitions at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Nov. 30, 2023. The 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, an Army Reserve unit from Dothan, Alabama, hosted the competition and included physical fitness, fundamental tactical skills, military knowledge and interpersonal communications testing to determine the unit’s top Soldier and NCO of the month, and pitted against previous winners to determine the top contenders of the overall quarter. The brigade trains lethal Soldiers, crews, squads and platoons with a focus on fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience and then tests those teams in competition, ensuring Provider Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish their mission.

    IMAGE INFO

