Sailors assigned to the deck department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) fire a shot line during a sea-and-anchor evolution on a catwalk, Dec. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

