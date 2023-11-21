Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    12.02.1399

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brodie Winstead, right, assigned to the deck department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), fastens a line during a sea-and-anchor evolution on a catwalk, Dec. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 12.02.1399
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 06:35
    This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy

