Chief Retail Services Specialist Ana Marerrosuarez, left, assigned to the supply department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), addresses Sailors during quarters in ship’s laundry, Dec. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023