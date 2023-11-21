Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3]

    Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Souda Bay

    GREECE

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Matting

