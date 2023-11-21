The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8147094
|VIRIN:
|231202-N-HJ055-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT