Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Souda Bay

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Patrick Bowles and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Cayden Burr, both assigned to the weapons department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stand security watch while the ship pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is visiting Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

