    Camp Lemonnier Lights up the Christmas Tree [Image 3 of 4]

    DJIBOUTI

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Allison 

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti –Service members and base personnel joined together to kick off the holiday season at a tree lighting ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 1, 2023. Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts the annual tree lighting ceremony to allow service members to partake in holiday festivities while deployed. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dominique Allison)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 01:51
    Photo ID: 8146995
    VIRIN: 231201-N-YG371-1105
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, Camp Lemonnier Lights up the Christmas Tree [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dominique Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

