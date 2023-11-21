Camp Lemonnier Lights up the Christmas Tree

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti –Service members and base personnel joined together to kick off the holiday season at a tree lighting ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 1, 2023. Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts the annual tree lighting ceremony to allow service members to partake in holiday festivities while deployed. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dominique Allison)

