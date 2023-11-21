Camp Lemonnier Lights up the Christmas Tree

U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne Krauss, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti officiates a tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season at CLDJ, Dec. 1, 2023. Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts the annual tree lighting to allow service members to partake in holiday festivities while deployed. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Dominique Allison)

