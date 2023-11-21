CVN 71 General Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) U.S. Sailors receive training on setting smoke boundaries during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 30, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

