Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CVN 71 General Quarters [Image 10 of 10]

    CVN 71 General Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) U.S. Sailors receive training on setting smoke boundaries during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 30, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 8146966
    VIRIN: 231130-N-VA505-1115
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVN 71 General Quarters [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CVN 71 Night Flight Ops
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    CVN 71 General Quarters
    CVN 71 General Quarters
    CVN 71 General Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    integration
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT