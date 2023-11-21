CVN 71 General Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2023) U.S. Sailors investigate a simulated casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 30, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2023 01:58
|Photo ID:
|8146965
|VIRIN:
|231130-N-VA505-1063
|Resolution:
|6399x4266
|Size:
|703.29 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
