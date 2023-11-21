Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 purifies water

A U.S. Marine Corps lightweight water purification system assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, expels dirty water while producing potable water during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify the battalion and 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

