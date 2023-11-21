Steel Knight 23.2: CLB-5 purifies water

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Johnathan Carley, left, and Lance Cpl. Jose AmbrizGomez, both water support technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, set up a water purification system during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 1, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify the battalion and 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. Carley is native of Sebastian, Florida. AmbrizGomez is a native of Ontario, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
