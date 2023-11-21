Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 10 of 12]

    Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, descends over Malemute Drop Zone during military freefall training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conducted the joint airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 8146782
    VIRIN: 231130-F-LX394-1163
    Resolution: 6931x4621
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Strategy
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    special warfare Airmen
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

