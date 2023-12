U.S. Army paratroopers from the 4th Quartermaster Company, 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conducted the joint airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 21:05 Photo ID: 8146777 VIRIN: 231130-F-LX394-1068 Resolution: 6108x4072 Size: 1.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.