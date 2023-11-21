Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conduct airborne training at JBER

U.S. Air Force special warfare Airmen from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron jump from an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force special warfare Airmen, Alaska Air National Guard aviators, and Army paratroopers conducted the joint airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)

