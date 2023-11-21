Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Conducts Second ROE, Processes 72 New Civilians [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Marcelo Calero 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Nov 30, 2023) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) conducted its second Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE) in recent months with the goal of processing Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency, Nov 29-30. Joella Anthony, NMCSD supervisory nurse and civilian representative for the Executive Steering Council. welcomes aboard federal civil service job candidates to the event. The ROE resulted in 72 civilians candidates being fully processed within the two day period. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 8146705
    VIRIN: 231130-N-WJ173-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    NMCSD
    BUMED
    Defense Health Agency
    NMFP
    Rapid Onboarding Event

