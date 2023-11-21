NMCSD Conducts Second ROE, Processes 72 New Civilians

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Nov 30, 2023) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) conducted its second Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE) in recent months with the goal of processing Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency, Nov 29-30. Joella Anthony, NMCSD supervisory nurse and civilian representative for the Executive Steering Council. welcomes aboard federal civil service job candidates to the event. The ROE resulted in 72 civilians candidates being fully processed within the two day period. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

