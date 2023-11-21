Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watertown Tree Lighting and Parade [Image 2 of 3]

    Watertown Tree Lighting and Parade

    WATERTOWN , NY, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Matthew W. Braman, Deputy Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, speaks to those attending the Watertown, NY, Christmas parade and tree lighting, Dec. 1, 2023. The parade and tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season for the Watertown community where many Soldiers and their families from Fort Drum, NY, live. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 18:27
    Location: WATERTOWN , NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watertown Tree Lighting and Parade [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Matt Kuzara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

