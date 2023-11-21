Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.3: M777 Howitzer Live-fire [Image 19 of 21]

    ARTP 23.3: M777 Howitzer Live-fire

    NORTH FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines pose for a group photo during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.3 in the North Fuji Maneuver Area at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov. 27, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide indirect fires. The Marines are with Alpha Battery, 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 18:23
    Location: NORTH FUJI MANEUVER AREA, SHIZUOKA, JP
